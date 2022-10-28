Ex-Red Sox World Series champion announces his retirement

The show is officially over for one former World Series champion.

Longtime Boston Red Sox utilityman Brock Holt took to Instagram this week to announce that he is retiring from baseball.

“Damn it that was fun,” he wrote. “For parts of 10 years I got to do the only thing I ever wanted to do…play Major League Baseball. Today I hang them up knowing I did the best I could for me, my family, and my teammates.

“I’m proud of every single second of it,” Holt went on. “If you were a part of it at any point…know that I love you and I am forever grateful! We had one hell of a ride.”

Holt, who is still only 34, last played for the Texas Rangers in 2021. But he is best remembered for his time in Boston, where he played from 2013 to 2019. Holt was an All-Star in 2015 and won the World Series with the Red Sox in 2018. He also hit for the cycle twice during his career (including the only postseason cycle in MLB history).

In addition to Texas and Boston, Holt made stops in Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, and Washington as well. He will go down as a big-time fan favorite for more reasons than one.