Ex-Royals champion announces his retirement from baseball

One former World Series champion is exiting the batter’s box for good.

Veteran outfielder Lorenzo Cain revealed to The Athletic on Tuesday that he is retiring from baseball. Cain, who said that he made the decision after consulting with his children, will return to Kauffman Stadium over the summer to officially retire as a member of the Kansas City Royals.

Cain, 36, played just 43 games in 2022 for the Milwaukee Brewers, batting a career-low .179 before being designated for assignment by Milwaukee. But he still retires having had a very decorated MLB career. Cain made All-Star teams in 2015 and 2018 and won a Gold Glove in 2019. Most memorably though, Cain helped Kansas City win the World Series in 2015 with elite defense in the outfield as well as clutch hitting (including a three-RBI performance in the Game 5 clincher against the New York Mets).

Many core members of that Royals team (including Cain, Alcides Escobar, Alex Gordon, and Edinson Volquez) are now retired or otherwise out of the league. But one other notable member just got another MLB opportunity earlier this week.