Former World Series winner signs with Rockies

March 5, 2023
by Grey Papke
Bud Black in his Rockies uniform

Jul 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies are bringing in a former World Series winner to compete for a roster spot in spring training.

Mike Moustakas, who was released by the Cincinnati Reds in January, has agreed to a deal with the Rockies. Moustakas will be a non-roster invitee, which will give the veteran a chance to win a roster spot out of spring camp.

It was not that long ago that Moustakas was a high-priced free agent addition for the Reds. He wound up playing just 184 games over his three seasons with Cincinnati, hitting .216 with a total of 21 home runs. The 34-year-old would certainly benefit from playing in Coors Field if he can make the roster.

Moustakas is best remembered for his time with the Kansas City Royals, where he made a pair of All-Star teams and won the World Series in 2015.

