Former World Series winner signs with Rockies

The Colorado Rockies are bringing in a former World Series winner to compete for a roster spot in spring training.

Mike Moustakas, who was released by the Cincinnati Reds in January, has agreed to a deal with the Rockies. Moustakas will be a non-roster invitee, which will give the veteran a chance to win a roster spot out of spring camp.

#Rockies have reached a non-roster agreement with DH-3B-1B Mike Moustakas, who was released by the #Reds in January. — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) March 5, 2023

It was not that long ago that Moustakas was a high-priced free agent addition for the Reds. He wound up playing just 184 games over his three seasons with Cincinnati, hitting .216 with a total of 21 home runs. The 34-year-old would certainly benefit from playing in Coors Field if he can make the roster.

Moustakas is best remembered for his time with the Kansas City Royals, where he made a pair of All-Star teams and won the World Series in 2015.