Ex-Royals GM Dayton Moore close to landing job elsewhere in AL?

Ex-Kansas City Royals GM Dayton Moore may not be off golfing for long.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday that industry sources continue to link Moore to the Texas Rangers. Rosenthal notes that Moore has a prior relationship with Rangers GM Chris Young, the former MLB pitcher who finished his career playing with the Royals from 2015 to 2017.

Moore, still only 55, had served as Kansas City’s GM since 2006, leading them to two AL pennants and a World Series title in 2015. But the team’s fortunes soured in recent years (with just a .398 winning percentage over the last five seasons), and Moore was fired by the Royals in September.

The Rangers, who won only 68 games this season and have not been to the playoffs since 2016, are in a rough transitional period of their own. But they already landed an ex-World Series champion to be their next manager, and now they could be adding another one in Moore to their front office.