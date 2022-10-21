Bruce Bochy lands new manager job

The Texas Rangers have brought in a big name to replace former manager Chris Woodward.

Bruce Bochy has officially been hired as the new manager of the Rangers, the team announced on Friday. The two sides agreed to a three-year contract.

Bochy interviewed with the Rangers and general manager Chris Young last week. Young, who is from Texas, pitched for the San Diego Padres from 2006-2010. Bochy was his manager in 2006.

Bochy, 67, went to manage the San Francisco Giants in 2007. He later won three World Series with the team. He has not managed since 2019.

The Bochy hire should be a popular one among Rangers fans due to his track record of success and 36-17 postseason record. While he was linked to one other job, the Rangers have seemed like the most likely suitor for a while.