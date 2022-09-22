Ex-World Series champion to retire after 2022 season

After 16 solid seasons, The Kurt Suzuki Show is coming off the air.

The veteran catcher Suzuki told reporters this week that he plans to retire upon the conclusion of the 2022 MLB season.

“I feel like it’s time,” said Suzuki, per Jeff Fletcher of the OC Register. “I’ve had a great run, won a World Series, All-Star Game. Played 16 seasons. I’ve accomplished a lot of things I never would have dreamed of. I felt like it’s time for the next chapter. My three kids, all they’ve known is baseball.

“They used to be excited to watch me on TV,” Suzuki added. “Now they want me at home. That’s kind of when you know. I’ve said from the beginning, family is always first. That comes first no matter what. The game will tell you, but also your family will tell you.”

Suzuki, who turns 39 in October, is currently on the Los Angeles Angels, his sixth MLB team. He is batting a career-low .179 in 48 appearances as a backup this season (and also suffered an on-field scare in May).

As Suzuki hinted at, he made an All-Star team with the Minnesota Twins in 2014. Additionally, Suzuki won it all with the Washington Nationals in 2019 (drawing some attention off the field after that World Series win).