Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants

It is the end of the line for one veteran former champion in San Francisco.

The Giants announced on Wednesday that they have designated infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment. The move is to make room for newly-signed reliever Taylor Rogers on the 40-man roster.

La Stella, 33, was a World Series champion with the Cubs in 2016 and then went on to make an All-Star team with the Los Angeles Angels in 2019. But he could never recapture that same magic in The Bay, hitting .245 with a rough .677 OPS over two seasons with the Giants.

The move from San Francisco comes as La Stella was about to enter the final year of his contract with them at $11.5 million. Earlier this month, another ex-champion infielder was designated for assignment by his team as well.