Eric Hosmer DFAd by Red Sox but still could be traded

Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but the team could still end up trading him.

Boston acquired pitcher Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league pitcher Jacob Wallace. In order to make room for Mills on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated Hosmer for assignment.

Just because Hosmer has been DFAd doesn’t mean the Red Sox won’t be able to get something in return for him.

Boston has seven days to trade or waive him. Considering the San Diego Padres are paying Hosmer’s contract, teams might have interest in acquiring the veteran.

The 33-year-old first baseman batted .272 with a .727 OPS in 90 games with the Padres last season. He only had limited action with the Red Sox.

For a minimum salary, teams could do a lot worse than Hosmer, who is a left-handed bat who can play good defense at first base and hit .270 with a .720 OPS.

Boston’s move also means the team has confidence in prospect Triston Casas, who will likely be their first baseman next season.