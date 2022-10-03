Tony La Russa has harsh assessment of his performance as White Sox manager

Tony La Russa stepped down as Chicago White Sox manager on Monday with a fairly stinging indictment of his own performance.

La Russa said in a statement that an issue with his pacemaker, as well as a second health issue, made it impossible for him to continue managing the White Sox in 2023. While La Russa is stepping aside due to his health, he made it quite clear that he thinks he failed in his position as manager.

La Russa called the team’s 2022 record an “unacceptable disappointment.”

Statement from Tony La Russa, who announces he's stepping down due to health issues, but also adds: "Our record is proof. I did not do my job." pic.twitter.com/k8pRxmpa8W — James Fegan (@JRFegan) October 3, 2022

“Our record is proof. I did not do my job,” La Russa said in the statement.

The White Sox came into Monday with a record of 79-80 and are out of playoff contention. That is a significant disappointment for a team that had been named as a potential World Series contender entering the season. There were some indications that there were clubhouse issues that La Russa was either unaware of or unable to correct.

The organization can now look toward hiring a new manager, and will likely want to contend immediately with whoever they add. That may lead to some big-name candidates being floated.