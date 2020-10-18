Ex-Yankees P throws shade at Astros after Game 7 loss

Many baseball fans got a chance to revel in the moment after the Houston Astros were eliminated from the MLB playoffs on Saturday with a 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 7 of the ALCS at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif. One of the people who enjoyed their elimination was longtime New York Yankees pitcher, Phil Hughes.

Hughes sarcastically joked that the Astros being eliminated was a “shame.” He also called the Astros “clowns.”

Man that’s too bad for the Astros. One game away from the World Series after being a sub .500 team this year. Shame. Clowns — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) October 18, 2020

He’s right about how bad it would look to see a team that went 29-31 make the World Series, though this shortened season has resulted in many irregularities. Still, Hughes’ reaction is reflective of a unified chorus among fans who wanted to see the Astros lose due to their cheating.

Instead, MLB will get a World Series involving the Tampa Bay Rays, which has one celebrity fan very happy.

Photo: Mandalatv/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 3.0