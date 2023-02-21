Ex-Yankees slugger lands deal with NL team

A former New York Yankees slugger is headed to his fourth team in the last two years.

Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reported on Tuesday that Luke Voit has signed a minor-league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. Voit’s deal comes with an invite to big league camp.

The righty-hitting Voit is best known for his stint with the Yankees from 2018 to 2021. He had an .883 OPS over those four seasons in the Bronx and even led Major League Baseball in home runs in 2020 (though that was the pandemic-shortened 60-game season).

Voit was traded by the Yankees to the San Diego Padres before the 2022 campaign and then was traded again in August to the Washington Nationals as part of the Juan Soto megadeal. The 32-year-old hit .226 with 22 homers and 69 RBIs in 135 total appearances between the Padres and Nationals.

After going 86-76 last season, the Brewers had been laughed at for their lack of activity this offseason. They have made a few free agent additions since then however, and that now includes a low-risk power hitter in Voit.