Milwaukee Brewers have earned dubious distinction

Some MLB teams are quieter than others during free agency, but the Milwaukee Brewers have been completely silent this offseason.

After the Miami Marlins signed infielder Jean Segura to a two-year, $17 million contract on Wednesday, the Brewers were left as the only MLB team that had not signed a single free-agent player to a major league contract this offseason.

as tracked in @jonbecker_'s FA Matrix (https://t.co/VFJh0ycLAl), this leaves MIL as the only team yet to sign an MLB free agent this winter $17M for Segura also vaults MIA to 24th in FA spending, ahead of: CIN ($11.9M)

ARI ($9.75M)

COL ($8.5M)

ATL ($1.4M)

SEA ($1.2M)

MIL ($0M) https://t.co/yOwkdhwMBq — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) December 29, 2022

The Brewers went 86-76 last season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017. They are currently projected to be 25th in baseball in 2023 with a payroll of just $42 million. If you think your team has been hesitant to spend to improve this offseason, try being a Brewers fan.

For what it’s worth, the Brewers have not been totally inactive this winter. They have made a couple of noteworthy trades, but it is rare to see a team without a single free-agent signing as the New Year quickly approaches.