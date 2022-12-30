 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, December 30, 2022

Milwaukee Brewers have earned dubious distinction

December 30, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Craig Counsell managing the Brewers

May 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell returns to dugout before the first inning of game one of a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Some MLB teams are quieter than others during free agency, but the Milwaukee Brewers have been completely silent this offseason.

After the Miami Marlins signed infielder Jean Segura to a two-year, $17 million contract on Wednesday, the Brewers were left as the only MLB team that had not signed a single free-agent player to a major league contract this offseason.

The Brewers went 86-76 last season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017. They are currently projected to be 25th in baseball in 2023 with a payroll of just $42 million. If you think your team has been hesitant to spend to improve this offseason, try being a Brewers fan.

For what it’s worth, the Brewers have not been totally inactive this winter. They have made a couple of noteworthy trades, but it is rare to see a team without a single free-agent signing as the New Year quickly approaches.

Article Tags

Milwaukee Brewers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus