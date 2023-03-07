Extremely tall catcher for Twins goes viral

The Minnesota Twins appear to have a basketball player as their catcher.

Video went viral from the Twins’ spring game against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday on catcher Grayson Greiner, who stands 6-foot-6. The absurd video showed Greiner standing up during Tigers outfielder Jonathan Davis’ at-bat. Greiner is so tall that his entire head went out of the shot when he stood up. Take a look.

Grayson Greiner is the tallest catcher in MLB history pic.twitter.com/hDRuLA57PO — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 6, 2023

The camera angle (as well as the fact that Davis is only 5-foot-8 himself) probably contributed to Greiner looking so Goliath-esque. But even so, catchers of that size (perhaps other than retired former All-Star Matt Wieters, who stood 6-foot-5) are an extreme rarity in baseball.

The 30-year-old Greiner actually has a good amount of MLB experience already. He has made 139 total appearances over five big-league seasons, mostly for the Detroit Tigers.

Even with his big frame though, Greiner has logged 12 passed balls in his MLB career (albeit over 1,137 total innings). But we can all agree that he would hold up way better on home plate collisions than this catcher did.