Video: Pablo Sandoval totally destroys catcher in Mexican League

Pablo Sandoval’s Major League Baseball career is probably over, but the San Francisco Giants icon is still plugging away in the Mexican Baseball League. Fortunately, that is still enough to provide some great highlights.

Sandoval plays for Olmecas de Tabasco, and was in action Thursday against Saraperos de Saltillo. With the game tied in the 7th, Sandoval attempted to score on a base hit, but the throw to the plate beat him by quite a bit. Sandoval resorted to a tactic he couldn’t do anymore in MLB — he absolutely destroyed catcher Hans Wilson to try and dislodge the baseball.

There is no “Buster Posey Rule” in the Mexican Baseball League. So here’s a video of Pablo Sandoval absolutely trucking a catcher at home plate. pic.twitter.com/0XqnWaue0Q — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) June 24, 2022

No, the tactic did not work. Sandoval was out, though Wilson had to leave the game as a result of the collision. Sandoval and Olmecas wound up winning the game 7-6.

Sandoval has always been a very big guy, so there is no way that was a pleasant collision to be on the end of. There’s a reason MLB banned these sorts of collisions, after all.

Sandoval is actually doing pretty well in the Mexican League. The former All-Star is hitting .281 with a .365 OBP and seven home runs.