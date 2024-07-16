Fans react to singer’s national anthem performance at Home Run Derby

Several MLB fans felt like the national anthem performance before Monday’s Home Run Derby was a big swing and a miss.

Country music star Ingrid Andress took the mic to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the festivities at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Andress’ rendition of the anthem was not exactly well-received. Listen for yourself.

Definitely one of the anthems of all time pic.twitter.com/LvSYSmR1wF — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 16, 2024

A handful of fans on X did not hold back in their criticism of Andress’ performance. Some called it the worst national anthem rendition they had ever heard.

If you or a loved one listened to the National Anthem during the 2024 Home Run Derby, you may be entitled to financial compensation. #HomeRunDerby — Scott Berlin (@Scott_Berlin) July 16, 2024

That was the single worst National Anthem performance of all-time oh my god — Addison (@YankeeWRLD) July 16, 2024

I'm so sorry, I'm sure Ingrid Andress is a wonderful person, but that was one of the worst national anthems I think I've ever heard in my whole life. — Alex Carr (@AlexCarrMLB) July 16, 2024

Even Home Run Derby contestant Alec Bohm couldn’t hide his grin while listening to Andress sing.

Alec Bohm couldn’t hold in his laughter on this national anthem lol #HomeRunDerby pic.twitter.com/IJKaUjOD6f — Coby’s Gambling Corner (@CobyValentine24) July 16, 2024

Others claimed that Andress did even worse than Fergie, who literally had to apologize for her brutal rendition of the national anthem during the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

Fergie watching Ingrid Andress claim her crown for worst national anthem of all time pic.twitter.com/GCKdILwQsE — 𝙻̷𝚞̷𝚜̷ 📯 (@Theylovelus) July 16, 2024

We gotta talk about that national anthem pic.twitter.com/GEo3WOQ0g5 — Johnny Burr (@JohnnyGiunta_) July 16, 2024

Andress is a 4-time Grammy nominee who has had a couple of her songs crack the Billboard Hot 100 chart. But her performance on Monday may have very well immortalized her in national anthem infamy.