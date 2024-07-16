 Skip to main content
Fans react to singer’s national anthem performance at Home Run Derby

July 15, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Ingrid Andress singing the U.S. national anthem at the 2024 Home Run Derby

Several MLB fans felt like the national anthem performance before Monday’s Home Run Derby was a big swing and a miss.

Country music star Ingrid Andress took the mic to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the festivities at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Andress’ rendition of the anthem was not exactly well-received. Listen for yourself.

A handful of fans on X did not hold back in their criticism of Andress’ performance. Some called it the worst national anthem rendition they had ever heard.

Even Home Run Derby contestant Alec Bohm couldn’t hide his grin while listening to Andress sing.

Others claimed that Andress did even worse than Fergie, who literally had to apologize for her brutal rendition of the national anthem during the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

Andress is a 4-time Grammy nominee who has had a couple of her songs crack the Billboard Hot 100 chart. But her performance on Monday may have very well immortalized her in national anthem infamy.

