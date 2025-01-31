Fans stunned by Dodgers’ latest move

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made some significant additions to their roster this offseason, but their latest subtraction also has fans buzzing.

The Dodgers signed yet another All-Star pitcher on Tuesday when they agreed to a 1-year, $13 million deal with Kirby Yates. The right-hander is coming off his best season in the majors, having served as the Texas Rangers’ lights-out closer. Yates posted a career-best 1.17 ERA and 33 saves across 61 games last season.

In order to make room on their 40-man roster for Yates, the Dodgers have designated right-handed pitcher Ryan Brasier for assignment. The team is hoping to trade Brasier and will have five days to do so before being forced to put him on waivers.

While Yates should be an adequate replacement for Brasier, many fans were stunned that the team did not find a way to keep both pitchers. Brasier, who is also 37, had a 1.89 ERA in 68 appearances with the Dodgers since they signed him midway through the 2023 season. Though, the majority of that dominance came when he had a 0.70 ERA in 39 appearances in 2023.

Brasier posted more modest numbers this past season with a 3.54 ERA in 29 appearances. He was hampered by a calf injury, which limited his workload.

It should also be noted that Brasier was shaky at best during the playoffs. He allowed 8 hits and 5 earned runs in 9 innings pitched in the postseason.

Brasier has just $4.5 million remaining on his contract, so it would be a surprise if he is not acquired via trade or claimed off waivers.