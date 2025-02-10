Ex-Giants GM joins rival team after his firing

Former San Francisco Giants general manager Farhan Zaidi has a new job, and his former team’s fans are not going to like it.

Zaidi is joining the Los Angeles Dodgers as a special advisor, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. Zaidi had previously worked as the Dodgers’ general manager under team president Andrew Friedman from 2014 to 2018.

The Dodgers have hired former Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi as a special advisor. Zaidi will also assist owner Mark Walter on his other sports interests. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) February 10, 2025

The Giants hired Zaidi away from the Dodgers, so it is hardly a shock that he would wind up back there after being ousted from his job with San Francisco. Zaidi built the Giants team that won 107 games in 2021, which earned him MLB Executive of the Year honors. However, that team was eliminated from the NLDS by the Dodgers, and the Giants never again fielded a winning team under Zaidi’s leadership. He was let go at the end of last season and replaced by Giants legend Buster Posey.

Zaidi had been linked to a possible return to the Dodgers in December, so the move does not come as a huge surprise.

The Dodgers do not exactly need more front office brainpower, but Zaidi is obviously still liked by the organization. The reigning World Series champions have had another busy offseason that has forced them to defend themselves against claims that they are ruining baseball.