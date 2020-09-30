Fernando Tatis Jr almost signed with Cardinals

Fernando Tatis Jr’s upcoming playoff series against the St. Louis Cardinals will be juicy for more reasons than one.

The San Diego Padres phenom revealed to reporters on Tuesday that the Cardinals once offered him a contract but that it ultimately never came to fruition. Tatis Jr also said that he will always be a part of the Cardinals through his father, Fernando Sr.

“But when we step on the field tomorrow we’re not friends,” Tatis Jr added however, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The Padres and Cardinals are set to face off this week in the NL Card Wild Card series. It will be the convergence of multiple different storylines since Fernando Sr famously played for St. Louis during his MLB career. Fernando Sr had also said that his son received numerous tryouts with the Cardinals.

Fernando Tatis Sr .: "@tatis_jr was shown in 19 try outs with the St. Louis Cardinals organization. The tools, the skills, everything was there. Many times I asked myself why they didn't sign him. Finally , the #WhiteSox signed him, but then traded him to the #Padres".@jmena26 pic.twitter.com/rmbtfdLuhl — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) August 14, 2020

Now the younger Tatis is one of the brightest stars in all of baseball. As the 21-year-old continues to rack up the highlights, the Cardinals are probably kicking themselves big-time over the one that got away.