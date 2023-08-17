Fernando Tatis Jr. catches Orioles sleeping and steals home

Fernando Tatis Jr. pulled off one of the most exciting plays in baseball on Wednesday night.

Tatis Jr. stole home during the 7th inning of his San Diego Padres’ 5-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Tatis was on third with two outs and Juan Soto at the plate facing Cionel Perez. The southpaw pitcher was facing first and completely ignored Tatis, who took advantage by racing home for the run.

Take a look:

Fernando Tatis Jr. steals home with ease! pic.twitter.com/caoMIMMWom — MLB (@MLB) August 17, 2023

Perez didn’t even know what happened.

Tatis had also stole second base earlier in the inning. He now has 22 stolen bases this season.

The Padres have had a disappointing season, but they are not giving up. They took 2 of 3 in the series, though they are still five games under .500.