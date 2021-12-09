Fernando Tatis Jr. was involved in motorcycle accident in Dominican Republic

Fernando Tatis Jr. has escaped with only minor injuries after an accident this week in his native Dominican Republic.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that Tatis Jr. was involved in a minor accident on Sunday and suffered only minor scrapes. Acee adds that the Padres star was doing normal activities as of Tuesday, citing people familiar with the All-Star slugger’s status.

An initial report out of the Dominican Republic stated that a motorcycle was involved in the accident, which occurred in the city of Higuey, and that Tatis was taken to a nearby medical center for treatment.

The 22-year-old Tatis is one of the brightest young stars in baseball. He hit an NL-leading 42 home runs last season to go along with 97 RBIs and 25 stolen bases. Tatis also finished third in NL MVP voting and won a Silver Slugger Award. It was his first season of a 14-year, $340 million contract.

Additionally, Tatis dealt with a nagging injury issue last season that briefly caused him to change positions.

