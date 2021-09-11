Fernando Tatis Jr. could return to shortstop for Padres

San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. has had multiple stints on the injured list this season as the result of a shoulder injury, which also led to his move from shortstop to the outfield. The team, understandably, is doing everything in their power to keep their best player healthy.

But things change on a dime in Major League Baseball and on Friday night, Tatis’ temporary replacement at shortstop, Jake Cronenworth, suffered a small finger fracture and his immediate future is uncertain.

Jayce Tingler says Jake Cronenworth has a small finger fracture, more updates coming soon, hoping to reduce inflammation over next few days. — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) September 11, 2021

Asked about potentially moving Tatis back to shortstop for the time being, Padres manager Jayce Tingler said very simply, “everything’s on the table.”

Tingler says they'll be open to Tatís back at shortstop. "Everything's on the table." — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) September 11, 2021

Tatis, who has looked solid in the outfield, never closed the door on returning to shortstop.

“I will play shortstop again. Playing in the outfield is temporary. I am ruling out having surgery on my shoulder. I have taken great care of my body and that has paid off,” Tatis told Yancen Pujoles earlier this week.

This is obviously a less than ideal situation for San Diego and will requiring some juggling to get through if Cronenworth misses any length of time.