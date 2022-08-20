Video: Fernando Tatis Jr. removed from Padres City Connect hype video

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s PED suspension has led to the San Diego Padres removing the shortstop from their City Connect uniform hype video.

The Padres were wearing their City Connect jerseys for Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals.

Prior to the game, the team showed their hype video for the uniform on their big screen. But there was one glaring revision.

As the San Diego Union-Tribune’s Jeff Sanders pointed out, Tatis was prominently featured in the original video, but not the one shown on Friday. He was replaced by one of San Diego’s newest players after Tatis was suspended 80 games for testing positive for a banned anabolic steroid.

In one part of the original video, with the song “Oye Como Va” by Santana blaring in the background, Tatis was shown in his white City Connect uniform with neon pink and green sleeves. He said the phrase “from Baja to San Diego, we are all Padres” in Spanish.

On Friday, Tatis was replaced by Juan Soto during the “from Baja to San Diego, we are all Padres” line. In fact, Tatis’ image was nowhere to be found in the revised video.

Take a look.

Tatis cut out of the #Padres’ City Connect hype video, Juan Soto edited in pic.twitter.com/qZTdy5rAUm — Jeff Sanders (@sdutSanders) August 20, 2022

On Tuesday, the Padres announced that they replaced a scheduled Tatis giveaway with a Soto shirt/jersey giveaway instead.

Judging by the organization’s actions, Tatis might have some work to do to regain his good standing with the club upon his return in 2023.