Padres cancel Fernando Tatis Jr giveaway due to PED suspension

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s suspension has led the San Diego Padres to cancel a giveaway involving the shortstop.

The Padres had a Tatis bobblehead doll giveaway planned for Sept. 7. But the young shortstop last week was suspended 80 games after testing positive for anabolic steroids.

Rather than move forward with the Tatis bobblehead given the circumstances, the team changed things up to promote one of their new stars.

San Diego is doing a Juan Soto shirt/jersey giveaway instead.

Juan Soto City Connect Shirt? Sign me up! 🏝 Grab this new giveaway item on September 7: https://t.co/nvyVv4FuNi pic.twitter.com/WUA1IISTSb — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 16, 2022

“The first 35,000 fans in attendance will receive one (1) free Juan Soto City Connect shirt, thanks to Petco. This limited-edition shirt will be available in multiple sizes on a first-come, first-served basis. With limited City Connect apparel (and even more limited Soto gear!), we hope you’ll join us for an incredible night at America’s #1 Ballpark,” the team wrote on its website regarding the giveaway.

Soto was acquired by the Padres just before the Aug. 2 non-waiver trade deadline. Now he already has his first giveaway from the team.

The circumstances surrounding the giveaway are disappointing, but the Padres are trying to make the most of the situation.