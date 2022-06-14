Padres star suffers injury setback

The San Diego Padres will have to wait longer than initially expected for the return of shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.

Tatis has yet to play this season after suffering a fractured wrist during the offseason.

On Tuesday, Padres GM A.J. Preller told reporters that Tatis’ rehab process will be delayed. An MRI on Tatis’ wrist Monday did nott show enough healing for Tatis to get approval to begin swinging a bat and playing in rehab games.

“Another MRI scan continues to show healing, [but it] was not quite at the level for Dr. [Donald] Sheridan to give a full green light,” Preller said. “So we’re going to be in a spot where we progress week-to-week.

“This is all about the long term and a long relationship with Fernando and his career,” Preller continued. “We’re going to be more cautious, and this probably falls more in line with that.”

AJ Preller shares the latest update on Fernando Tatis Jr: pic.twitter.com/5CnnzliLf9 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 14, 2022

Dr. Sheridan performed the surgery to repair Tatis’ broken wrist on March 16.

San Diego has gotten off to a good start in Tatis’ absence. Entering Tuesday, the Padres were 38-24 and in a virtual tie with the Dodgers for the division lead. Still, the team entered Tuesday ranked 26th in MLB in home runs (47), 23rd in batting average (.235) and 25th in OPS (.672). They could use some help from Tatis, who originally was expected to return before the All-Star break.

An All-Star in 2021, Tatis hit .282 with a National League-leading 42 home runs, and had 97 RBI in 130 games. He finished third in National League MVP voting and won his second Silver Slugger Award.