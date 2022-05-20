Fernando Tatis Jr’s possible return date revealed

The San Diego Padres have been surprisingly stellar in the opening stretch of the season, and they may have something to look forward to during the next stretch as well.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network appeared Thursday on 97.3 The Fan in San Diego. In the appearance, Heyman said that he is hearing injured Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. could potentially make his return in late June.

Tatis, who led the National League in home runs in 2021, has not played all year due to a fractured left wrist suffered in the offseason. In his absence, the Padres have managed to go 24-14, firmly in the NL’s No. 1 Wild Card spot and just 1.5 games behind the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers.

The MLB All-Star break will be in mid-July. But it sounds like Tatis might return before then, even if his rehab has not always looked encouraging.