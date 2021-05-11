Fernando Tatis Jr. tests positive for COVID-19, is asymptomatic

Fernando Tatis Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic.

The San Diego Padres on Tuesday announced the news about Tatis. Padres manager Jayce Tingler said that Tatis does not have any symptoms for now. Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo were also placed on the injured list due to being close contacts.

Tatis, who missed time earlier this season due to his shoulder, is batting .240 in 26 games. However, the shortstop has hit nine home runs and stolen seven bases. He has a .552 on-base percentage and .867 OPS.

This has been a rough start to the season for Tatis between his shoulder injury and positive COVID-19 test.

The Padres had Ha-Seong Kim at shortstop for their game on Tuesday at Colorado in place of Tatis.