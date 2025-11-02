Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

FOX plays Taylor Swift ‘Bad Blood’ song after Game 7 incident

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Justin Wrobleski with his arms out

FOX had an interesting choice of music during Game 7 of the World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday night.

Benches cleared during an incident in the bottom of the fourth inning of the game after Justin Wrobleski hit Andres Gimenez with a pitch. Gimenez was upset and made some comments to Wrobleski, who responded with some profanity. Players emptied out of the bullpens and ran onto the field as part of the matter.

George Springer followed with a single to put runners on first and second, but the Blue Jays were unable to do any more damage.

After the fourth inning ended with the Blue Jays still leading 3-1, FOX played the Taylor Swift hit song “Bad Blood” as they went to a commercial break.

Fans noticed the music selection and commented on it.

That was pretty creative and showed that the FOX production team was following the action carefully and making thoughtful music choices. Well done. The incident was much ado about nothing.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App