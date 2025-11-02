Benches clear in Game 7 after Blue Jays batter gets hit by pitch

Emotions were understandably running high in the final game of this year’s Fall Classic.

A benches-clearing scrum broke out in the bottom of the fourth inning at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Justin Wrobleski hit Andres Gimenez with a 96-mph fastball, which the latter did not appreciate in the slightest.

Gimenez and Wrobleski began chirping at each other as the Blue Jays batter walked toward first base. The fiery exchange had players from both dugouts spilling out onto the diamond.

THE BENCHES CLEAR IN GAME 7

George Springer hit a single against Wrobleski two pitches later. After striking out Nathan Lukes, Wrobleski was replaced by Tyler Glasnow, who got the final out of the inning with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the batter’s box. Glasnow’s clean-up job kept the Dodgers’ deficit at 3-1.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider had already gotten heated earlier in the contest after Shohei Ohtani had seemingly gotten some special treatment.

With everything on the line during Saturday’s game, it would have been more surprising had there not been a testy moment between the two teams.