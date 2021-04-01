 Skip to main content
Francisco Lindor wants $375 million from Mets?

March 31, 2021
by Larry Brown

Francisco Lindor

Francisco Lindor isn’t looking for big money. He’s looking for crazy money.

The Mets have made a 10-year, $325 million contract offer to Lindor. The shortstop, whom they acquired in an offseason trade with Cleveland, wanted an extension to be done by Opening Day.

Just ahead of Thursday’s Opening Day, ESPN’s Jeff Passan said there was no progress on contract talks between Lindor and the Mets. Why? According to Passan, Lindor believes he is worth a 12-year contract for $375 million.

$375 million is crazy money. A 12-year, $375 million deal would be for more total money than Mookie Betts received from the Dodgers on his 12-year, $365 million extension.

Do you think Lindor is worth it? Usually you want to see your player coming off hitting better than .258 before giving them $375 million, but what do I know?

