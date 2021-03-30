Francisco Lindor has 3 days to accept $325 million offer from Mets

The New York Mets and Francisco Lindor are in contract talks, and the shortstop is coming up on his deadline to accept the offer.

SNY’s Andy Martino reported on Monday that the Mets have offered Lindor $325 million over 10 years. Jon Heyman says that this is believed to be the Mets’ final offer.

Sources: Mets offer to Francisco Lindor is $325M for 10 years. That is believed to be the final offer after moving it up past the originally planned number. Less than 3 days before Lindor’s deadline. @martinonyc on it — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 30, 2021

Lindor has set an Opening Day deadline for an extension and has an offer worth more than $300 million, as he was seeking.

If there is any reason why Lindor would not accept this deal, I can’t think of it. Unless the financial structure were unusual, turning down such a deal would be pretty crazy.

The 27-year-old made four straight All-Star teams from 2016-2019 with the Indians. He batted .258 in 60 games last season with Cleveland and was traded to the Mets in January.