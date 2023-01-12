Francisco Lindor announces big personal news

Francisco Lindor announced some big personal news on Wednesday.

The New York Mets shortstop and his wife Katia announced that she is pregnant with the couple’s second child. Their baby is due in June.

“Celebrating love & baby número dos coming June 2023,” Katia wrote in her Instagram post.

Francisco and Katia have a daughter who is two years old. The two were married in December 2021 and celebrated their first anniversary last month.

Lindor, 29, is entering his third season with the Mets. After a rough 2021 that saw the shortstop hit a career-worst .230, Lindor batted .270 with a .788 OPS last season. He added 25 doubles, 26 home runs and 16 stolen bases.

Lindor has 8 years left on his 10-year, $341 million contract. He earns $32 million per season.