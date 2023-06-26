Freddie Freeman points out his bad luck with milestones

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is racking up milestones so far in 2023, but they are not exactly well-timed.

Freeman collected his 2,000th career hit Sunday against the Houston Astros in a 6-5 extra innings loss. It is Freeman’s second milestone in a month, as he hit his 300th career home run in St. Louis on May 18. That also came in a defeat, that one a 16-8 loss to the Cardinals.

Freeman was celebrated by the Dodgers after Sunday’s game, but it was not lost on him that he has two milestones in two losses this season.

#Dodgers toasted Freddie Freeman for his 2,000th career hit today — just as they toasted him after his 300th HR last month. Both came in losses — which is not lost on Freeman. "0-for-2 in milestones," he said. — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) June 26, 2023

On the bright side, Freeman is playing on a good team. Though they sit third in the NL West, they still enter play Monday at 43-34 and on track to make the playoffs.

Freeman is safe on the milestone front for a while. Next up would be 500 career doubles, a mark he is still 59 away from and not likely to hit in 2023. That means it will be a while before he can claim a milestone in a win, for better or worse.