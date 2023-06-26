 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, June 26, 2023

Freddie Freeman points out his bad luck with milestones

June 26, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Freddie Freeman looking ahead

Jun 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is racking up milestones so far in 2023, but they are not exactly well-timed.

Freeman collected his 2,000th career hit Sunday against the Houston Astros in a 6-5 extra innings loss. It is Freeman’s second milestone in a month, as he hit his 300th career home run in St. Louis on May 18. That also came in a defeat, that one a 16-8 loss to the Cardinals.

Freeman was celebrated by the Dodgers after Sunday’s game, but it was not lost on him that he has two milestones in two losses this season.

On the bright side, Freeman is playing on a good team. Though they sit third in the NL West, they still enter play Monday at 43-34 and on track to make the playoffs.

Freeman is safe on the milestone front for a while. Next up would be 500 career doubles, a mark he is still 59 away from and not likely to hit in 2023. That means it will be a while before he can claim a milestone in a win, for better or worse.

Article Tags

Freddie Freeman
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus