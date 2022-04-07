Freddie Freeman responds to Ronald Acuña comments

Freddie Freeman responded on Thursday to the comments Ronald Acuña Jr. made about him on Wednesday night.

Acuña drew attention for saying he wouldn’t miss Freeman, who signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Acuna said Thursday that his comments were blown out of proportion by the media. However, a translation of what he said reveals he had some complaints about the way Freeman treated him in his rookie year in 2018.

Freeman appeared on MLB Network Thursday for an interview and addressed Acuña’s remarks. The veteran first baseman acknowledged he enforced many team rules with which Acuna disliked, such as not allowing players to wear earrings, elaborate eye black designs, or long hair.

Below are the interview clips and transcription.

"I didn't view it as any friction or clashes or anything like that. I loved Ronald, I still love Ronald, I'm gonna miss Ronald…" – @FreddieFreeman5 #MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/O1RSMnTICE — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 7, 2022

#Dodgers Freddie Freeman was asked on @MLBNetwork about the comments made last night by his former teammate Ronald Acuña Jr. pic.twitter.com/mx23w4yKVL — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) April 7, 2022

Freeman added that he didn’t view him and Acuña as having friction. He said that he loves Acuña.

Acuña addressed matters on Thursday. He lamented that he was spending Opening Day talking about “stupidity” and felt his comments were blown out of proportion. He also said he has no reason to miss anything about a player who’s now with another team.

Ronald Acuña Jr. spoke in the Braves clubhouse re: his Instagram live comments. He said his comments were exaggerated and blown out of proportion. Here are some highlights, w/his answers translated directly from Spanish pic.twitter.com/xIhUbAppv0 — Maria Torres (@maria_torres3) April 7, 2022

No matter how many times Acuña tries to clarify or downplay what he said, his feelings about Freeman have been made clear. He obviously still feels annoyed by the way he was treated as a rookie, and he won’t miss Freeman.

Contrarily, Freeman seemed to embrace his role as a team/clubhouse leader with the Braves. He also seems to still be fond of his ex-teammate.

Photo: Apr 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after scoring in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports