Translation reveals what Ronald Acuña said about Freddie Freeman

Ronald Acuña Jr. made some surprising remarks about Freddie Freeman during an interview on social media that aired Wednesday night, and we now have some more context behind what the Atlanta Braves star said.

Acuña Jr. joined Dominican Republic-based baseball reporter Yancen Pujols for an interview that was posted on Pujols’ Instagram Live account. ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez translated a portion on Thursday. Pujols asked Acuña at one point what he is going to miss most about Freeman. Acuña responded “nothing” and said he and Freeman had “lots of clashes.”

Acuña then spoke about how he didn’t like the way veteran players treated him when he first came into the majors. He said he was called into the office as a rookie and told he couldn’t wear his eye black a certain way. You can read more below:

A couple of summaries of Acuña’s comments were shared on social media Wednesday. The star outfielder issued a denial on Twitter, though he was not very specific.

Acuña and Freeman clearly did not have a close relationship during their time together in Atlanta. That said, there’s a difference between Acuña bashing his former teammate and responding to a question. If Acuña didn’t want to create headlines, he probably should have said a lot less.

Photo: Sep 20, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts against the San Francisco Giants in the third inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports