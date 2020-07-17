Freddie Freeman, Touki Toussaint return to action for Braves after beating COVID-19

The Atlanta Braves received quite a welcomed sight on Friday in the form of two players returning to action.

Both Freddie Freeman and Touki Toussaint were back to practice after beating COVID-19.

The happy reaction from Freeman, who said, “this is wonderful,” said it all.

On July 4, Freeman’s wife posted on social media that Freddie had tested positive for the virus and it “hit him like a ton of bricks.” Seeing him recovered a few weeks later and able to practice must feel great for him, his family, and be a relief to the team and all of his fans/supporters. The same goes for Toussaint.

In order to receive clearance to return to the teams, both players had to have consecutive negative tests.

Toussaint, 24, has pitched in 31 games over the last two seasons and has a career 4.97 ERA. Freeman, 30, had a career-high 38 home runs and 121 RBIs last season, while batting .295/.389/.549 with a .938 OPS. The team has not ruled Freeman out for Opening Day on July 24.