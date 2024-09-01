Garrett Crochet got off to such a hot start against Mets

The Chicago White Sox are monitoring Garrett Crochet like he’s a preschooler on the playground, but the young lefty is still looking good despite that.

Crochet started for the White Sox in their 2-0 loss to the New York Mets at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Ill. on Sunday. Crochet struck out the first 7 batters he faced and sat down the first nine in a row.

Here was the cutter he used to strike out Starling Marte for his seventh straight strikeout.

Garrett Crochet, Filthy 91mph Cutter. ✂️ 7th Consecutive K to start the game. pic.twitter.com/QVAw11YGhV — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 1, 2024

Despite Crochet getting off to such a great start, the Mets were able to touch him up in the fourth. Francisco Lindor led off the inning with a home run, and then the next two batters followed with hits to get a threat going. Crochet got one more strikeout before being removed from the game. The White Sox were able to escape the jam without allowing any more runs.

The White Sox have not had Crochet pitch past four innings since the calendar turned to July. He was pulled after just 57 pitches over 3.1 innings on Sunday. He had thrown 42 strikes and struck out 8 batters.

With pitch counts like that, you have to wonder if the White Sox’s long-term plan is to convert Crochet to a long reliever.