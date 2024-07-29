Garrett Crochet reportedly infuriated White Sox with recent move

The Chicago White Sox have had their efforts to trade Garrett Crochet complicated by recent demands coming from the player’s camp, and they do not sound happy about it.

Rumors have suggested for weeks that the White Sox plan to trade Crochet, a 25-year-old left-handed pitcher with ace potential. Those efforts, however, have been complicated by Crochet’s desire for a contract extension from any team that trades for him. Crochet and his representatives have sought to protect the young pitcher’s arm and carefully manage his workload, and it has even been suggested that he would threaten to skip the playoffs without a long-term deal.

The White Sox were not even aware of this demand before Crochet’s camp made it public, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The report suggests the organization is livid with Crochet and his representatives, as the claim both blindsided them and likely hurt Crochet’s trade value, or at least his pool of interested suitors.

Nightengale does note, however, that the Los Angeles Dodgers are “unfazed” by Crochet’s stances and remain interested in a deal. Other teams have cooled their interest.

Crochet entered Sunday with a 3.07 ERA and an AL-best 157 strikeouts in 111 innings, though he struggled in a three-inning outing against Seattle in what may wind up as his final start for Chicago.