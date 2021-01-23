Garrett Richards reportedly agrees to one-year contract with Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have made their rumored move for one of the more interesting starting pitchers on the free agent market.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Red Sox have agreed to terms with Garrett Richards on a one-year, $10 million deal.

Starter Garrett Richards and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a one-year, $10 million deal, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 23, 2021

It’s quite clear that the Red Sox are paying Richards to be a leading contributor to their rotation in 2021. The 32-year-old was able to stay healthy in 2020, posting a 4.03 ERA in 14 appearances — 10 of them starts — for the San Diego Padres.

Richards has been frequently sidelined due to arm injuries over the last several years, suffering arm issues in 2016 and 2018. The second of those necessitated Tommy John surgery. He appears healthy now, and if he can get back to something resembling his best, he could be a steal for the Red Sox.