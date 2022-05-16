Gavin Lux delivers walk-off hit for Dodgers after costing them with error

Gavin Lux went from being the goat to the hero for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in the span of a few hours.

Lux booted a routine groundball during the top of the second inning Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies. Instead of Lux recording what should have been the third out, he didn’t field the ball, and a run scored on his error. The Phillies then added three more runs after the error to go up 4-0 before Nicholas Castellanos flied out to end the inning with the bases loaded.

Here is the error:

Gavin Lux with a brutal error and the Phillies take the lead!! pic.twitter.com/ndAbdHw02N — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) May 15, 2022

The Dodgers chipped away at the Phillies’ lead, adding runs in the third, fourth and eighth. They were down 4-3 entering the bottom of the 9th. Corey Knebel got the first two batters out, but then the Dodgers rallied. Cody Bellinger tripled and Chris Taylor walked, which brought Lux to the plate with two outs and his team down by one in the bottom of the ninth.

Lux redeemed himself:

GAVIN LUX WALK IT OFF. pic.twitter.com/qaSgEaugO2 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 15, 2022

The comeback win helped the Dodgers avoid a 4-game sweep at the hands of the Phillies. And once again, the Phillies’ bullpen blew it. But that redemption had to feel great for Lux after his ugly error.