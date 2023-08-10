George Springer, John Schneider ejected after complaining about strike call

George Springer and John Schneider were ejected from Thursday’s Toronto Blue Jays-Cleveland Guardians game after complaining about a strike three call.

Springer was batting in a big spot with runners on first and second and nobody out in the top of the seventh inning with his team down 4-3 to Cleveland. Trevor Stephan had a 2-2 count on Springer and threw a 96 mph pitch low in the zone that was called strike three.

Springer complained about the call from home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak and was ejected. Not long after that, Schneider was ejected after defending his player.

George Springer and manager John Schneider were ejected after this called strike three and they were LIVID pic.twitter.com/U5kUdc7zzv — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 10, 2023

The Blue Jays had already scored two runs that inning without making an out, so that strikeout was a big rally-killer. Toronto ended up loading the bases but not scoring further. They lost 4-3.

After the game, Schneider acknowledged he deserved to be ejected for what he said. However, he felt Springer hadn’t said anything to warrant being tossed from the game.

John Schneider says he was upset with how Springer was ejected, and wanted the players to be able to decide today’s game. “What he said I don’t think warranted an ejection. What I said did.” #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) August 10, 2023

Not only did Springer lose an opportunity to have a full count in that at-bat, but he also would have come up to bat again in the 9th. Instead, Paul DeJong came up in his spot and struck out.