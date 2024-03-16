 Skip to main content
Gerrit Cole reveals what led to his elbow issues

March 16, 2024
by Grey Papke
Gerrit Cole throwing

Feb 14, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws during a spring training workout at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole offered an update on his elbow issues, including an admission about what led to his preseason injury scare.

Cole said he is dealing with nerve inflammation in his elbow and will be shut down from throwing for three to four weeks. Cole attributed the issue to him getting “a little too hot a little too quick” during spring training.

While far from optimal, Cole has to be comfortable with the timeline. After all, there were some initial fears that he might be facing a much more serious injury, but that is not the case at this point.

The reigning AL Cy Young winner, Cole went 15-4 with a 2.63 ERA last season. Realistically, we might not see him until May, which is not great news for the Yankees but better than the alternative.

Gerrit Cole
