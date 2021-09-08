Gerrit Cole provides positive update on injury condition

Gerrit Cole provided a positive update on Tuesday night regarding his injury condition.

Cole exited his start against the Toronto Blue Jays in the top of the fourth inning. The AL Cy Young Award favorite allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over 3.2 innings of his New York Yankees’ 5-1 loss.

It turns out he exited due to his left hamstring, but the issue does not appear to be serious. Cole is not scheduled for testing on his left hamstring. He might not even miss a turn in the rotation either.

Gerrit Cole is initially optimistic about his condition, not scheduled for any tests on his left hamstring. Will be evaluated as to when he'll make his next start, but it's possible he might not skip a turn. He'll "reserve judgment'' to see how he feels over the next 24-48 hrs. — Pete Caldera (@pcaldera) September 8, 2021

That’s big news for the Yankees, who are 78-60 and just a half-game ahead of the Boston Red Sox in the AL East. The two teams seem destined to face off in the AL Wild Card Game, though Toronto, Seattle and Oakland should not be discounted either.

Cole is now 14-7 with a 2.78 ERA this season. He leads the AL in wins and strikeouts and is competing with Robbie Ray for the Cy Young Award.