Gerrit Cole stares down Rafael Devers after huge bat flip

The Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees rivalry appears to be alive and well based on an interaction between two star players during Saturday’s game.

Red Sox star Rafael Devers blasted a 441-foot home run off Gerrit Cole to break a 3-3 tie in the fifth inning of Saturday’s game. Devers spent several seconds watching his blast, then let loose a rather emphatic bat flip.

Cole did not like that. He stared Devers down as the Red Sox third baseman rounded the bases.

Rafael Devers PIMPED his home run and Gerrit Cole did not like it pic.twitter.com/ymPGvNx5e8 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 6, 2024

The two did not exchange any words, but Cole’s face said it all.

The bat flip by Rafael Devers and the stare down from Gerrit Cole 🍿👀 pic.twitter.com/NbBn0eeOAJ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 6, 2024

This was Devers’ eighth career home run off Cole. The Yankee ace can handle most hitters, but Devers is not one of them, and that no doubt contributed to Cole’s frustration. It does not help that Cole has not been lights out since his return from injury, either.

The Yankees very much got the last laugh, as they wound up storming back in a 14-4 victory.