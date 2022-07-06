Gerrit Cole shares his 1 regret from time in Pittsburgh

Gerrit Cole had many great moments and some not-so-great moments during his five MLB seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but one bad memory clearly stands out in his mind.

Before his New York Yankees began their series against the Pirates on Tuesday, Cole was asked if he has any regrets from his time in Pittsburgh. He said he wishes he would have thrown a different pitch to Kyle Schwarber.

Schwarber hit a big home run off of Cole in the 2015 NL Wild Card Game. The homer put Schwarber’s Chicago Cubs up 3-0 early against the Pirates, and they went on to win 4-0. That was the last time Pittsburgh was in the postseason, which is probably part of the reason the loss still stings for Cole.

Of course, Schwarber did the same against Cole — albeit with both on different teams — in last year’s Wild Card Game. It is hardly a surprise that Schwarber came to mind when Cole was asked that question.