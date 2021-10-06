 Skip to main content
Kyle Schwarber owns Gerrit Cole in Wild Card Games

October 5, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kyle Schwarber’s big home run in Tuesday night’s AL Wild Card Game likely provided a sense of deja vu for many baseball fans.

On Tuesday, Schwarber took Gerrit Cole deep for a home run to start the bottom of the third inning, putting Boston up 3-0 on the New York Yankees.

In 2015, Schwarber took Cole deep to right field in the third inning of the NL Wild Card Game to put his Chicago Cubs up 3-0 on Cole’s Pittsburgh Pirates.

That sure looked similar. Both homers came in the third and gave his team a 3-0 lead.

Schwarber’s Cubs won the NL Wild Card Game that year and advanced to the NLCS, where they were swept by the Mets.

Schwarber is only 3-for-17 in his career against Cole during the regular season and does not have a home run. But in the postseason, things change in a big way.

