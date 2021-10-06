Kyle Schwarber owns Gerrit Cole in Wild Card Games

Kyle Schwarber’s big home run in Tuesday night’s AL Wild Card Game likely provided a sense of deja vu for many baseball fans.

On Tuesday, Schwarber took Gerrit Cole deep for a home run to start the bottom of the third inning, putting Boston up 3-0 on the New York Yankees.

Kyle Schwarber has 13 HR of 110+ MPH in 2021, tied for the 2nd-most among left-handed batters (Ohtani, 25) pic.twitter.com/pMiAqdtBd2 — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 6, 2021

In 2015, Schwarber took Cole deep to right field in the third inning of the NL Wild Card Game to put his Chicago Cubs up 3-0 on Cole’s Pittsburgh Pirates.

Kyle Schwarber is Gerrit Cole’s daddy pic.twitter.com/j82566c2UN — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 6, 2021

That sure looked similar. Both homers came in the third and gave his team a 3-0 lead.

Schwarber’s Cubs won the NL Wild Card Game that year and advanced to the NLCS, where they were swept by the Mets.

Schwarber is only 3-for-17 in his career against Cole during the regular season and does not have a home run. But in the postseason, things change in a big way.