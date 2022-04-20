Gerrit Cole ripped on social media after latest poor outing

Gerrit Cole on Tuesday has yet another bad outing for the New York Yankees, and critics were having a field day over social media.

Cole was spotted a 3-0 lead but got pulled from the Yankees’ game at the Detroit Tigers in the second inning after struggling with his control. Cole walked five, gave up a hit and two runs, while striking out 3 batters in 1.2 innings. He left with the bases loaded and had thrown 68 pitches in the outing, just 37 for strikes. Cole was lucky Clarke Schmidt bailed him out in relief.

The start was Cole’s worst of the season, leading to plenty of barbs over Twitter.

In a game the Yankees could really use a win, our $324 million dollar “ace” was spotted a 3-0 lead against a bad baseball team. He walked half the batters he faced and couldn’t make it out of the second inning. Gerrit Cole is a loser — Tommy Smokes (@TomScibelli) April 20, 2022

Gerrit “Kermit” Cole today: Only 1.2 IP

Threw 70 pitches somehow

Still walked FIVE batters (3 in a row)

Only threw 37 strikes 6.35 ERA on the year for Mr. Sticky Stuff pic.twitter.com/SogNWqlgNL — MLB Muse (@MajorLeagueMuse) April 20, 2022

Gerrit Cole is an elite pitcher. pic.twitter.com/lkEU3Etkdj — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) April 20, 2022

Crazy that gerrit Cole is the worst pitcher on the Yankees roster right now — Aj Capone (@ajcapone1) April 19, 2022

Gerrit Cole after the game: I had Dunkin Donuts today instead of Starbucks. It threw off my rhythm. I also didn't have my favorite pillow last night to go to bed. — Coach (@JimmyRandazzo) April 20, 2022

Gerrit Cole was blaming Gary Sanchez and now he’s even worse. Can’t make it up 😭 — SLAM CENTRAL STATION (@SlamCentralNYY) April 20, 2022

Gerrit Cole with the sticky stuff and Gerrit Cole without the sticky stuff pic.twitter.com/ZUlmxF7PB7 — Joe Osborne (@JTFOz) April 19, 2022

This season, Cole now has a 6.35 ERA. Things were shaky on Tuesday, but Yankees fans shouldn’t write him off yet. It’s only been three games, and he wasn’t that bad in his first two starts.

This is Cole’s third season with the Yankees and he’s on a $324 milion contract. He is 23-11 with a 3.20 ERA in his Yankees career.