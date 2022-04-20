 Skip to main content
Gerrit Cole ripped on social media after latest poor outing

April 19, 2022
by Larry Brown
Gerrit Cole throwing

Feb 14, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws during a spring training workout at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Gerrit Cole on Tuesday has yet another bad outing for the New York Yankees, and critics were having a field day over social media.

Cole was spotted a 3-0 lead but got pulled from the Yankees’ game at the Detroit Tigers in the second inning after struggling with his control. Cole walked five, gave up a hit and two runs, while striking out 3 batters in 1.2 innings. He left with the bases loaded and had thrown 68 pitches in the outing, just 37 for strikes. Cole was lucky Clarke Schmidt bailed him out in relief.

The start was Cole’s worst of the season, leading to plenty of barbs over Twitter.

This season, Cole now has a 6.35 ERA. Things were shaky on Tuesday, but Yankees fans shouldn’t write him off yet. It’s only been three games, and he wasn’t that bad in his first two starts.

This is Cole’s third season with the Yankees and he’s on a $324 milion contract. He is 23-11 with a 3.20 ERA in his Yankees career.

