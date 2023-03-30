 Skip to main content
Gerrit Cole sets Yankees Opening Day record

March 30, 2023
by Larry Brown
Gerrit Cole throwing

Feb 14, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws during a spring training workout at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Gerrit Cole’s 2023 season couldn’t have gotten off to much better of a start.

Cole got the start for his New York Yankees in their Opening Day matchup against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday. He pitched six innings allowing just three hits, two walks and no runs while striking out 11. Cole threw 95 pitches — 56 for strikes — and threw a first-pitch strike to 17 of the 22 batters he faced.

The 32-year-old ace set a Yankees record for the most strikeouts by a starting pitcher on Opening Day. Prior to his 11, Tim Leary had the record with 9 strikeouts during the 1991 opener. A handful of other Yankees pitchers had 8 strikeouts on Opening Day.

Cole is now in his fourth season with the Yankees. He led the league in strikeouts (257) and tied for the lead with 33 starts last season. He has made consecutive All-Star teams and given the Yankees the steady ace presence they were looking for when he signed a 9-year, $324 million deal prior to the 2020 season.

The strikeout that gave Cole the Yankees’ Opening Day record was especially impressive. He chose to throw a 3-2 changeup, which left Mike Yastrzemski fooled.

Cole exited with a 3-0 lead, putting him in position to pick up the win.

Gerrit Cole
