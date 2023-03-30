Gerrit Cole sets Yankees Opening Day record

Gerrit Cole’s 2023 season couldn’t have gotten off to much better of a start.

Cole got the start for his New York Yankees in their Opening Day matchup against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday. He pitched six innings allowing just three hits, two walks and no runs while striking out 11. Cole threw 95 pitches — 56 for strikes — and threw a first-pitch strike to 17 of the 22 batters he faced.

The 32-year-old ace set a Yankees record for the most strikeouts by a starting pitcher on Opening Day. Prior to his 11, Tim Leary had the record with 9 strikeouts during the 1991 opener. A handful of other Yankees pitchers had 8 strikeouts on Opening Day.

The Yankees' record for strikeouts on Opening Day is 9 held by Tim Leary on April 8, 1991, against the Tigers. Cole had 8 Ks in the opener in 2021. David Cone had 8 in the opener in 1997. Clemens 8 in 1999. Whitey Ford 8 in 1955. — The Bill Chuck Files (@BillyBall) March 30, 2023

Cole is now in his fourth season with the Yankees. He led the league in strikeouts (257) and tied for the lead with 33 starts last season. He has made consecutive All-Star teams and given the Yankees the steady ace presence they were looking for when he signed a 9-year, $324 million deal prior to the 2020 season.

The strikeout that gave Cole the Yankees’ Opening Day record was especially impressive. He chose to throw a 3-2 changeup, which left Mike Yastrzemski fooled.

Gerrit Cole has broken the Yankees’ Opening Day strikeout record with 10 Ks and it’s only the 4th inning pic.twitter.com/yovDNJqUxM — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 30, 2023

Cole exited with a 3-0 lead, putting him in position to pick up the win.