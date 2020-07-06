Giancarlo Stanton feels ready to DH when season begins

Giancarlo Stanton was limited to just 18 games for the New York Yankees last season, but he seems just about to ready to reintroduce himself this season.

Addressing the media on Monday, the Yankees slugger said that he believes he will be ready to serve as the team’s designated hitter when the 2020 campaign begins, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Stanton also said that his injured calf recently started to feel 100 percent.

The former NL MVP was plagued by a number of ailments in 2019, including biceps, shoulder, and knee injuries. The calf issue, diagnosed as a Grade 1 strain, flared up on Stanton back in February before the shutdown of play.

Stanton has an important 2020 season ahead of him for a number of reasons. With Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge also looking just about ready for Opening Day later this month, it will be interesting to see how the Yankees divvy up the remaining playing time among the likes of Miguel Andujar, Brett Gardner, and Mike Tauchman.