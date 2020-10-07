Giancarlo Stanton launched this home run to the moon

Giancarlo Stanton absolutely murdered a ball during Game 2 of the ALDS between his New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif.

Stanton was batting with two on and nobody out and his Yankees down 5-1 to the Rays in the top of the fourth inning. He took a fastball down the middle from Tyler Glasnow and pulverized it to the moon.

Here is Stanton’s swing from another angle.

Goodness gracious.

Stanton has been on fire this postseason. He has homered in all four of the Yankees’ postseason games and is the first player since Juan Gonzalez in 1996 to hit five home runs in his team’s first four playoff games in a postseason. He also admired his work after a big grand slam on Monday.

Statcast measured the home run at 458 feet and 118.3 mph.