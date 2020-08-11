Giancarlo Stanton could miss up to a month with hamstring injury

It’s looking like another injury-hit season for Giancarlo Stanton.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced Tuesday that Stanton is suffering from a Grade 1 hamstring strain, and will likely be out for 3-to-4 weeks.

Aaron Boone confirms it’s a Grade 1 hamstring strain for Giancarlo Stanton. Expected return to play is 3-4 weeks. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 11, 2020

Once again, Stanton won’t get a full season in. After playing in 158 games in his first year in New York, various injuries limited him to just 18 appearances in 2019. He also had calf trouble during spring training. Now, missing nearly a month of an already shortened season will be a fairly significant blow for both Stanton and the Yankees.

Making matters worse is the fact that Stanton was off to a fairly strong start to 2020. The 30-year-old is hitting .293 with 3 home runs in 14 games. The good news is, barring any setbacks, the Yankees should have him back well in advance of the postseason.